Leamington artist publishes book about his recovery from a mental health episode

A Leamington artist has published a book about his recovery from a mental health episode almost ten years ago.

In the early 1990s, while studying architecture, Alastair Gamble was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Despite this, he went on to complete his studies, work in architectural offices for 14 years and become a fully qualified architect.

Alastair’s book, Looking Out for Me: A spiritual journey from paranoia to acceptance, centres around his recovery from a psychotic episode he experienced in 2014 while working as an architect and how he used Buddhist understanding and mindfulness practice to successfully navigate his way through some tricky yet momentous events.

He said: “I believe it is almost unheard of for someone with a diagnosis of schizophrenia to have accomplished all the things I have done, and it would make a welcome change to all the negative press that so often gets portrayed in the media regarding this problematic label.”

The book has been officially released today (Thursday July 13) on Amazon and it will also be available to purchase at Waterstones.

Alastair has lived in Leamington for the past 13 years and worked as an architect at the Estates Office at the University of Warwick for five years.

He has been an artist for five years.