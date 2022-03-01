Leamington artist to hold online fundraising event to support people in Ukraine

A Leamington artist is running a sponsored event online to raise money in support of people in Ukraine next week.

On Tuesday March 8, illustrator Chrissie Callaghan of www.sketchybeaststudio.com will be live streaming for eight hours while she draws pictures of people representing the citizens of the Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the event she will be offering the illustrations to those who have donated - possibly in a prize draw.

A sketch of Ukrainian citizens by Chrissie Calaghan.

Chrissie said: "I am hoping to raise as much as possible for the people suffering the consequences of this horrific and completely unnecessary conflict.

"I have a little boy who is nearly three now and seeing those children on the news who are suffering because of this is what made me want to do something

"I got quite involved in fundraising for Syrian people and I now wanted to do this for to help people in Ukraine.

The event, in support of the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will be streamed on Chrissie's Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ChrissiecallaghanThe fund's statement says: "Millions of people in Ukraine are caught in an escalating military conflict and in growing need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Illustrator Chrissie Callaghan at work.

"Your donation to this fund will support affected communities in Ukraine, with a focus on the most vulnerable, including children, who need access to education, food, medical services, and psychosocial support."