Leamington arts festival to hold free theatre workshops for youngsters to put on performances at event in the summer

Art in the Park

Leamington arts festival Art in the Park will be putting on free theatre workshops for youngsters which will culminate in them performing at the event in the summer.

The outdoor theatre workshops with theatre practitioner Nicky Bellenger of Woodland Youth Theatre will take place at Foundry Wood in Leamington from May 3 and on each Tuesday from 5pm to 6:30pm thereafter until the festival takes place.

The aim of the project is to enable children aged from 11 to 14 to be part of a production at Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens on August 13 and 14.

A taster session will take place at Foundry Wood on Friday April 22 from 10am to 11.30am.