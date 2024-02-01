Leamington bakery named in list of best vegan wedding cake bakers for 2024
A Leamington bakery has been named among the the wedding cake makers across the UK by a leading industry website
The Cakery, in Regent Grove, is among 15 other cake makers from across the UK to have made the list put together by GoHen.com - one of the UK’s leading hen party providers.
The website does annual features annual features of the best wedding florists, photographers, dress shops, and more.
Of The Cakery, GoHen.com has said: “From traditional elegance to something a little more modern, The Cakery will help your wedding cake dreams come to fruition.
“They also have a range of affordable wedding cakes if you need a budget-friendly option (weddings can get pretty expensive as we’re sure you’re discovering!), but whatever you end up going for, you can be sure it will be the eye-catching centrepiece you always dreamt it would be.”
GoHen’s Creative Director, Jon Stainer, added: “Recently, we’ve seen a rise in searches for vegan hen weekends as well as vegan weddings, so we naturally went on the hunt for the best vegan cake makers about.
“Whilst we could’ve put together a huge hit list, there were 15 companies that really stood out to us that we wanted to give a shoutout to and share in front of the thousands of brides who will be celebrating with us this year.”