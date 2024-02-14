Leamington band are set to play iconic tracks at Southam Mayor's charity gig next month
Vinyl Times’ sets include songs from different decades from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Toto, Pink Floyd, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and more.
Leamington Band Vinyl Times are all set to play a fundraising gig in Southam next month.
The will play at the Mayor’s Charity Event at The Grange Hall on Saturday March 2 from 7pm.
