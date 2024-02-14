Register
Leamington band are set to play iconic tracks at Southam Mayor's charity gig next month

By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:37 GMT
Leamington Band Vinyl Times are all set to play a fundraising gig in Southam next month.

The will play at the Mayor’s Charity Event at The Grange Hall on Saturday March 2 from 7pm.

Vinyl Times’ sets include songs from different decades and artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and more.

