Leamington bar Murphy's to hold its ninth annual charity fundraising music festival in August

By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST
Leamington bar Murphy’s will hold its ninth annual charity fundraising music festival in August

Murphfest 9 will be held at the bar in Regent Street over the bank holiday weekend from Friday August 22 to Monday August 25 with local bands playing for free throughout the afternoons and evenings until close on each day.

Every year, the event has raised thousand of pounds for good causes in and around the town and nationally.

This year, the event is aiming to raise £9,000 for a new defibrillator to be placed near the bar.

A poster for Murphfest 9. Slots are still available for bands and musicians to come along and play. Picture supplied.placeholder image
A poster for Murphfest 9. Slots are still available for bands and musicians to come along and play. Picture supplied.

The rest of the money raised will be split between Helping Hands, The Warwick Lions, Brunswick Hub, Zoe’s Place and the PDSA: vets charity for pets in need.

The event is also being held in memory of Mark O’Neill, owner Kevin Murphy’s friend who was a regular at the bar before he passed away earlier this year.

There are still slots available for bands to play at the event.

https://www.facebook.com/murphysbarleamington?locale=en_GB

