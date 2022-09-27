Leamington bar paints a picture of its fundraising success

Murphy's Bar owner Kevin Murphy by the wall of the Leamington pub on which a mural has been painted to pay tribute to the success of its sixth Murph Fest charity fundraising event and to all those who contributed to it. Picture supplied.

Popular Leamington pub Murphy’s Bar has paid tribute to other businesses in the town which contributed to the success of its sixth Murph Fest fundraising event by having a mural painted on its wall.

The music festival involving several bands, which took place at the Regent Street bar from August 26 to 29, raised £8,375 for the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), The RSPCA, dementia, diabetes and epilepsy research and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The mural names those who helped with the fundraising efforts by donating prizes to the raffle and in other ways.