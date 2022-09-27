Leamington bar paints a picture of its fundraising success
Murphy’s in Regent Street has had a mural painted on its wall to pay tribute to other the businesses in the town who contributed to its recent Murph Fest event which raised more than £8,000 for several charities
Popular Leamington pub Murphy’s Bar has paid tribute to other businesses in the town which contributed to the success of its sixth Murph Fest fundraising event by having a mural painted on its wall.
The music festival involving several bands, which took place at the Regent Street bar from August 26 to 29, raised £8,375 for the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), The RSPCA, dementia, diabetes and epilepsy research and Macmillan Cancer Support.
The mural names those who helped with the fundraising efforts by donating prizes to the raffle and in other ways.
This was the sixth Murph Fest event to be held at the pub, which is known for raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.