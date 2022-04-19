Leamington bar to host club night for youngsters with disabilities and their carers

An ILEAP club night

A Leamington bar and Warwickshire charity have teamed up to put on monthly Monday club nights for teenagers and adults with disabilities and their carers.

The Inclusive Leisure Education Activity Project (ILEAP) Club Nights will start at Bedford Street in the town centre on Monday May 9.

The nights, which will run from 7pm to 9pm, will include music provided by a guest DJ and are open to ILEAP members aged 16 and over.

The programme includes a Halloween fancy dress party on October 31 and a Christmas party on December 5.

ILEAP was established in 2000 with the aim of ‘levelling the playing field’ by helping disabled young people to enjoy the same leisure opportunities as their non-disabled peers.

Now, more than 200 Families are registered and are benefitting from more than 10,000 safe and fun sessions provided each year.

The charity has said: “We have sole use of this fantastic venue for select dates throughout the year making this a safe way for vulnerable adults to enjoy socialising and dancing.

“We are intent on breaking down barriers, by helping to raise disability awareness in the local community and make facilities and amenities safer for some of the most vulnerable and isolated in society.”

Tickets cost £20 and admission is free for carers.

Proof of age will be required to buy alcoholic drinks from the bar.