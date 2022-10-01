Leamington-based gin company creates vodka in celebration of the region's connection to the monarchy

The Warwickshire Gin Company has created the ‘Kingmaker Vodka’ and its flavour profile is inspired by the distillery’s ‘Kingmaker Gin’, which was launched in 2019 and takes its name from 15th century War of the Roses military hero Warwick the Kingmaker – otherwise known as Richard Neville, the 16th Earl of Warwick.

David Blick, founder and director of Warwickshire Gin Company, said: “We tested a few different flavour profiles after we heard from colleagues in the hospitality industry that they had stopped stocking Russian-made vodka, and frankincense really offered something new and intriguing.

The Warwickshire Gin Company has created the ‘Kingmaker Vodka’ to celebrate the region’s connection to the monarchy. Photo supplied

“All of our flavour profiles are inspired by historical events in Warwickshire, and after strong feedback from testing, we decided to put the Kingmaker Vodka into production back in March.

"We are delighted to now be able to offer it to the public as well as our trade customers.

“We use less botanicals in our vodka than we do with our gin so it has a very clean taste but with a slightly aged finish.

"The frankincense oils give it a really pleasant mouthfeel, making it a great one to sip neat or add a level of sophistication to vodka cocktails.

“We also hope to launch a special Ukraine edition of our Leamington Gin later this year.

"All proceeds from those sales would go to the Leamington Spa Polish Centre as part of their ongoing support to the people of Ukraine.”