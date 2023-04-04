Leamington-based homelessness charity gets thousands of pounds in donations from Warwick business

Staff from the business also took part in the charity’s ‘Big Sleepout’ event this year.

A Leamington-based charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district has received thousands of pounds in donations from a Warwick business.

Development manager Josh Hughes and finance manager Shak Neeli at land developers L&Q Estates, have been cooking breakfasts for colleagues every Friday over the last few weeks at the company’s offices in Tachbrook Park Drive.

Staff at L&Q Estates with the donations raised during various fundraising events along with representatives from the charity. Photo supplied

As well as donating money for the breakfasts, staff also raised funds for Helping Hands by holding an office collection in lieu of Secret Santa activities and taking part in the charity’s Big Sleepout 2023 in the grounds of All Saints Church in Leamington.

Overall, their efforts have helped to raise £12,500 for Helping Hands and the donations have been used to buy a wide range of items, from fridges and cookers to crockery and cutlery, which will help transform homes and flats for people who were previously homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

Lianne Kirkman from Helping Hands added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of L&Q Estates since we first met with them last year.

"It’s brilliant when businesses engage with us and get to know us and how they can get involved.

“L&Q Estates has gone above and beyond to support the charity in a number of ways and this latest donation will really help our projects and the local community, our heartfelt thanks to all involve

Adrian Clack, managing director of L&Q Estates, said: “Josh and Shak have been cooking a wide range of breakfasts which have been really popular with our staff and it has been a great way to raise money for charity as well as start the day.

“It has been fantastic to be part of an amazing community project which is making a real difference to those who have been living on the streets of Warwickshire or in temporary housing to help get their lives back on track.

“We have handed over a wide range of essential items that were requested from the charity which people often need when they move into a property such as towels, duvets and bed linen.