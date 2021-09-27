Leamington-based law firm hitting the road to offer free legal clinics

Sarah Perry, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall.

A nationally renowned Leamington law firm is giving back to the community where it all started by hitting the road to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

Wright Hassall is sending a branded legal bus across the region to the people of Coventry and Warwickshire, offering free 30-minute legal clinics with its expert lawyers.

Wright Hassall ‘On the Road’ include five stops in south Warwickshire - visiting three Coventry locations along the way - with a team of highly experienced law professionals on board.

The consultations can cover a range of topics including family and divorce, wills and inheritance, power of attorney, probate and estate planning, professional negligence, and employment and business law.

The clinics will run from Saturday, October 2 until Thursday, October 7. They can be booked online but there will also be a ‘turn up and chat’ option.

Wright Hassall is also raising awareness for four local charities that it is fundraising for as part of its wider anniversary celebrations, including Helping Hands, Warwick District Foodbank, Tiny Tim’s Children’s Centre and Warwickshire Young Carers.

Sarah Perry, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We are a nationally recognised law firm operating across the UK but owe a huge amount to the region that has helped us to grow and thrive over the years.

“We are big believers in the importance of community, and our legal bus is just one of the ways we are looking to give back as we celebrate a landmark year, with our 175 Acts of Kindness programme also in full swing.

“We are encouraging anyone with a concern or a question who lives in the local area to book a slot or pop in to make use of our legal team – we have probably heard it all before in our long history so will look to provide the best possible guidance no matter how small the issue seems.”

The Wright Hassall legal bus will visit a total of seven Coventry and Warwickshire locations as part of the firm’s ‘On the Road’ tour, starting with the Leamington Spa Town Hall on Saturday, October 2.

It will then visit Broadgate in Coventry the following day before heading to Bancroft Place in Stratford-Upon-Avon on Monday, October 4.

The team will then split their time between Long Itchington and Arena Shopping Park on Tuesday before heading to Warwick Innovation Centre at the University of Warwick and Business Innovation Centre in Binley on Wednesday.

The bus will then return to Leamington Spa Town Hall on Thursday, October 7 for its final stop.