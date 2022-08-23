Leamington-based PR agency shortlisted for three awards

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington Spa-based R&Co Communications has been shortlisted for three PR industry awards. Some of the team are pictured outside The Mailbox, Birmingham, where the company has just taken on office space. Photo supplied

R&Co Communications has been named as a finalist in three categories at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Midlands PRide awards.

Two of the categories recognise its work on PR campaigns for clients, while the third sees R&Co shortlisted for ‘small PR consultancy of the year’.

R&Co was formerly known as Newsline PR and recently rebranded after more than 40 years in business.

In addition to its office in Warwick Place, the agency has just taken office space in TheMailbox in Birmingham.

Peter Robinson, managing director, said: “We have such depth of knowledge and experience in our team, it is a credit to all of them that we have been recognised as one of the best small agencies in the Midlands.

“Our team do brilliant work for our clients day in, day out, and we are all delighted to see their efforts being recognised by the CIPR.”

R&Co has also been growing its team, with the recent addition of social media account director Komal Khedkar and the arrival of account director Bernie Pegg earlier this year.

Peter said: “Our new team members have worked with national and international brands at top agencies, adding to the already considerable expertise in our team.

"This has meant we can offer our clients a more comprehensive service than ever before, and we’re already working on some exciting new projects.

“With our new brand, new Birmingham office space and Komal and Bernie joining us, there is a great momentum at R&Co right now.