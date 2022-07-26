Leamington-based project aiming to empower vulnerable women gets huge clothing donation from Leamington company Bravissimo

Bravissimo recently donated more than 1,700 items of new clothing to the Esther Project, which is linked to the Helping Hands charity.

The Esther project is aimed at vulnerable women who may have experienced trauma, domestic abuse, mental health, homelessness, isolation, addition, poverty and ex-offenders.

The fashion event held at 1 Mill Street in Leamington. Photo supplied

The project is focused on building their confidence and self-esteem.

Lianne Kirkman, founder/CEO of The Esther Project and Helping Hands Community Project, said: "We have a logo 'WoW - Women of Worth ' and when they join us, they get given a wristband and a tote bag that tells them they are Women of Worth.

“With the Bravissimo clothing – all brand new, still with labels - we’ve been able to give each lady over £180 worth of clothes.

“We also then decided to put on a fashion show at 1 Mill Street and we sold out of tickets with 100 people in attendance.

The fashion show was held at 1 Mill Street in Leamington. Photo supplied

“It was a fantastic evening supported by Pentlands, Comtec, Alsters Kelly, Make Good Grow, 1 Mill Street and Enchanted (who also provided models and singers for the evening).

“The highlight for us was empowering ladies and helping all women to know their true worth.

"We had five of our Esther ladies as models and to watch their confidence grow throughout the evening was so inspiring and moving.

Bravissimo donated more than 1,700 items of new clothing to the Esther Project. Photo supplied

"We also had Helen Richardson, a personal stylist come into our Esther group last week to show our ladies lacking in confidence how the right clothes can make us feel good about ourselves.

"The ladies loved it and went home with more new Bravissimo dresses – they'd been shown what suited their shape and colour.”

Together with the fashion show, and a charity sale held at the Farmers Fayre cafe in Stoneleigh, nearly £4,000 has been raised.

The Esther Project is always looking for volunteers and ideas for its weekly sessions. This could be yoga sessions, pampering, healthy eating and so on. To get in touch email: [email protected]

Helen Richardson, a personal stylist attended an Esther group session last week. Photo supplied

To donate to the project go to: https://app.donorfy.com/form/5TVNCDJ9B4/4M77X