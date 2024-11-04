Leamington based WI group marks its 50th anniversary

Members of a Leamington based WI group gathered at an event to mark its 50th anniversary.

The Avonside WI branch marked the anniversary last week.

The group, which is part of the larger Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes, meets at the Old Milverton Village Hall the first Thursday of the month.

Originally formed by the new residents of the then recently built Avonside estate based around Riversleigh Road, it now has members from all around the area.

Photo shows the ladies of the Avonside WI group past and present. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Photo shows the ladies of the Avonside WI group past and present. Photo supplied

A lunch event was attended by both past and present members of the group.

There was also an anniversary cake, which was cut by two of the group’s founding members Vivien Colman and Carol Lane.

Speaking about the anniversary, Angela Cleary, president of Avonside WI, said "This group has been part of the lives of many of the members for many years and we are so proud to have reached this milestone, here is to many more years."

