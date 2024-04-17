Leamington-born award-winning author to hold event at Warwick book shop this month

Victoria Bennett published her debut memoir All My Wild Mothers last year and it will be released in paperback this spring
By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Apr 2024, 19:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington-born, award-winning, author will hold an event at a Warwick bookshop later this month.

Victoria Bennett published her debut memoir All My Wild Mothers last year and it will be released in paperback this spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The book is described “as is an intimate memoir of motherhood, a handbook on survival and a testimony to radical hope”.

Most Popular
Author Victoria Bennett with her book All My Wild Mothers : Motherhood, loss and an apothecary garden. Picture supplied.Author Victoria Bennett with her book All My Wild Mothers : Motherhood, loss and an apothecary garden. Picture supplied.
Author Victoria Bennett with her book All My Wild Mothers : Motherhood, loss and an apothecary garden. Picture supplied.
Read More
Plans to convert disused Leamington pub near McDonald's into drive-thru coffee s...

Victoria went to Trinity School in the 1980s where she met her husband, the Lillington-born, globally renowned artist and Minecraft computer game digital producer, Adam Clarke.

She will hold the event, An evening with Victoria Bennett - All My Wild Mothers : Motherhood, loss and an apothecary garden, at Warwick Books on Tuesday April 30.

There will be a talk and Q&A and the opportunity to get copies of the book signed.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/alptP

Related topics:Leamington