Leamington-born award-winning author to hold event at Warwick book shop this month

A Leamington-born, award-winning, author will hold an event at a Warwick bookshop later this month.

Victoria Bennett published her debut memoir All My Wild Mothers last year and it will be released in paperback this spring.

The book is described “as is an intimate memoir of motherhood, a handbook on survival and a testimony to radical hope”.

Author Victoria Bennett with her book All My Wild Mothers : Motherhood, loss and an apothecary garden. Picture supplied.

Victoria went to Trinity School in the 1980s where she met her husband, the Lillington-born, globally renowned artist and Minecraft computer game digital producer, Adam Clarke.

She will hold the event, An evening with Victoria Bennett - All My Wild Mothers : Motherhood, loss and an apothecary garden, at Warwick Books on Tuesday April 30.

There will be a talk and Q&A and the opportunity to get copies of the book signed.