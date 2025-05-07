Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington-born former Wolverhampton Wanderers FC player David Woodfield, who made more than 250 appearances for the club, has died.

The former Shrubland Street Primary School and Campion School pupil always excelled at playing football and was capped by England Schoolboys before he signed for Wolves as an amateur in 1959 and turned professional in 1960.

He made his first team league debut against Chelsea in 1962 and went on to play professionally 276 times for the club as a defender, scoring 15 goals.

Having spent 12-and-a-half years at Wolves, he is regarded as an unsung hero for the club.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers David Woodfield. Picture supplied.

His playing career also included a loan stint at Los Angeles Wolves for whom he made six apperances and scored one goal.

He later moved to Watford FC in 1971 but he only made 15 apperances for them as a knee injury ended his playing career in 1974.

David became at coach at Watford before spending a few years as a coach with the Saudi Arabia national team.

He later coached at Newcastle United before he became Saudi Arabia’s manager in 1979 leading them to third place in The 5th Arabian Gulf Cup in 1979.

He spent the rest of his coaching career abroad – primarily in Asia, but also working in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil and Finland until 2011.

His time as a coach included working alongside legendary former Coventry City manager, managing director and football broadcaster Jimmy Hill.

David died on Thursday May 1 aged 81.

A tribute to him can be found on the Wolves website here https://tinyurl.com/cfrxarpk