Leamington bowling greens are hosting three-day 'dress rehearsal' for forthcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games competitions from today

Pictured: from left to right Tuan Syed (Malaysian Bowls Team), Hazel Wilson (Bowls Wales), Cllr Liam Bartlett (Warwick Distict Council Culture, Tourism & Leisure Portfolio), Cllr Andrew Day (WDC Leader), Gary Willis (Bowls Australia), Laura Holden (Bowls England).

Some of the world’s top lawn bowls players will compete at an event in Leamington this weekend as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for when the Victoria Park bowling greens host the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games competitions this coming summer.

Representatives from England, Wales, Australia and Malaysia will take part in the three-day Four Nations Test of open and para competitions.

The event will give the domestic teams selected for Birmingham 2022 the chance to practice on familiar territory, while for many of the visiting players it will be their first competitive experience of the renowned greens.

Bowls England’s chief executive Jon Cockcroft said: “This weekend’s international matches are the start of a thrilling summer for lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold.

"A home Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to showcase the intrinsic qualities of our sport and inspire people to give bowls a try.

"At the centre of all this is Victoria Park – the home of bowls in England.

"We hope that over the summer, our sport will have connected with those in Leamington and its surrounds and that the games will have brought many economic and social benefits to the local area.

"We want local residents to feel proud to have a national sport based in their back yard.”

The Four Nations Test takes place from today (Friday May 6) until 6pm and then tomorrow and Sunday (May 7 and 8) from 9.30am to 6pm.