Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine wins ninth professional bout in front of huge crowd and TV audience

Danny had knocked Lopez Flores down several times before the referee stopped the fight late into the final round.

By Oliver Williams
Published 12th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:31 BST
Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine made it nine wins out of nine professional fights last weekend when he beat Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Picture courtesy of Reece Singh PR.Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine made it nine wins out of nine professional fights last weekend when he beat Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Picture courtesy of Reece Singh PR.
Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine made it nine wins out of nine professional fights last weekend when he beat Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Picture courtesy of Reece Singh PR.

Leamington professional boxer Danny Quartermaine won his ninth professional bout on Saturday at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

The event was organised by promotions company Boxxer and broadcaster Sky Sports Boxing.

Danny went up against dangerous Mexican opponent Christian Lopez Flores – who had never been beaten by a British fighter before - and won in front of sea of fans and sellout crowd in the fourth round.

He had knocked Lopez down several times before the referee stopped the fight late into the final round.

Veteran boxing reporter Mike Lockley has picked Danny out as a star for the future.

Danny’s coach Edwin Cleary, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, said: “Danny was up against an opponent who has knocked a lot of people out and in a heavier weight division but he had the crowd on their feet and he just ran through him.”

