Leamington heavyweight boxing star Lewis Williams is currently in training with Team GB with his sights fixed firmly on both European and world glory.
He and his teammates are currently at a camp in Colorado, USA, where they are preparing for the European Games which are taking place in Krakow and Malopolska in Poland from June 21 this year.
They had previously been training at another camp in Assisi, Italy.
In the few days when he came home between the two camps, Lewis told his coach Edwin Cleary, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, that he is looking forward to another successful year before he represents Great Britain at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.