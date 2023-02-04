Register
Leamington boxer Lewis Williams in training with Team GB for European and Olympic glory

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist is currently at a camp in the USA where he is preparing for the European Games in June before he sets his sights on winning another medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

By Oliver Williams
3 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 2:50pm
Lewis Williams (far right) with his Team GB teammates while training. Picture supplied.
Leamington heavyweight boxing star Lewis Williams is currently in training with Team GB with his sights fixed firmly on both European and world glory.

He and his teammates are currently at a camp in Colorado, USA, where they are preparing for the European Games which are taking place in Krakow and Malopolska in Poland from June 21 this year.

They had previously been training at another camp in Assisi, Italy.

Lewis Williams (back row/fourth from the right) with his Team GB teammates while training. Picture supplied.

In the few days when he came home between the two camps, Lewis told his coach Edwin Cleary, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, that he is looking forward to another successful year before he represents Great Britain at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

