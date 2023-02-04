The Commonwealth Games gold medallist is currently at a camp in the USA where he is preparing for the European Games in June before he sets his sights on winning another medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lewis Williams (far right) with his Team GB teammates while training. Picture supplied.

Leamington heavyweight boxing star Lewis Williams is currently in training with Team GB with his sights fixed firmly on both European and world glory.

He and his teammates are currently at a camp in Colorado, USA, where they are preparing for the European Games which are taking place in Krakow and Malopolska in Poland from June 21 this year.

They had previously been training at another camp in Assisi, Italy.

