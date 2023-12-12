Leamington boxing gym receives sports fund grant from housing developer

Cleary’s Boxing Gym has received £250 from Bloor Homes. The money will be for health and safety compliance, enabling the boxing gym to support challenged young people and give them a positive experience through sport.

Cleary’s Boxing Gym was given the money as the first beneficiary of the Bloor Homes Community Sports Fund.

The gym has a heritage of training world-class boxers including Commonwealth Games Heavyweight Champion Lewis Williams.

Left to right: Aman Kumar from Cleary’s Boxing (centre) was pleased to accept the donation from Bloor Homes sales staff Hope (left) and Zoe (right). The donation will be for Health and Safety compliance, enabling the boxing gym to support challenged young people and give them a positive experience through sport.

Kurt Canavan, commercial director for Cleary’s, said: “It’s such fantastic news that we have been granted £250 from Bloor Homes to help towards our ongoing efforts to provide the best boxing gym for local people.

“Boxing is one of the oldest sports in the world and requires a lot of respect, dedication and hard work. It is one of the only sports where everyone is equal, and success is very much dependent on hard work and talent.

“Here at Cleary’s, some of the best fighters from The Midlands, England, Europe and the Commonwealth have been through our doors to train – names like Lewis Williams, Danny Quartermaine, Morgan Ansell, Aman Kumar, Serena Mali, Matty Harris and Jaya Kalsi to name just a few. Not only that, but we provide a hub for local people to train, and also provide support for disadvantaged young people and those with disabilities too, providing an outlet for them.

“The money from Bloor Homes will be spent on continued refurbishment to ensure that our facility is safe to use and health and safety compliant. We’d like to say a huge thank you for their help with this.”

Michele Rose, sales and marketing director for Bloor Homes’ Midlands region, added: “It was a really tough choice to whittle down the entries we received for our Community Sports Fund, but Cleary’s submitted such a strong entry that we just had to choose them for our first winner.