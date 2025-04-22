Leamington builders merchants donates £10k to cancer support charity
A Leamington business has raised more than £10,000 for a cancer support charity.
The money was raised for Macmillan by BPS Builders Merchants through months of activity, raffles, and the generosity of the local community.
A cheque presentation for the donation was attended by the Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Judith Clarke, Macmillan volunteer Hayley Parker, and Graham Stanley from BPS, who handed over the cheque on behalf of the company, staff and customers.
Graham said: “This donation reflects the amazing spirit of our town.”