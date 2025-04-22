Leamington builders merchants donates £10k to cancer support charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington business has raised more than £10,000 for a cancer support charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was raised for Macmillan by BPS Builders Merchants through months of activity, raffles, and the generosity of the local community.

A cheque presentation for the donation was attended by the Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Judith Clarke, Macmillan volunteer Hayley Parker, and Graham Stanley from BPS, who handed over the cheque on behalf of the company, staff and customers.

Graham said: “This donation reflects the amazing spirit of our town.”