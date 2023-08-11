Leamington burger company expands with move into new headquarters in the town

A Leamington-based burger company has taken the next step in its long-term plans to expand across the UK, by moving into a new headquarters.
The new HQ for Libertine, which is in the burger brand’s home town of Leamington, includes a production kitchen that will allow it to expand its DIY kit business.
The business currently has restaurants in Leamington, Rugby and Stratford.
The unit also provides office space for the growing business, along with storage, and a home for its Libertine van and truck, which serve up its popular burgers at festivals and events across the country.
Libertine Burger founder Charles Harris said: “For a little while Libertine Burger has needed its own dedicated HQ.
"With three shops, a van and a truck, and a growing DIY kit business, we need somewhere to call ‘home’.
"A place to store everything, park everything, and a place to create the top quality kits that people across the country enjoy when they can’t get to a Libertine Burger in person.
“Our new headquarters is perfect for all of that, with everything we need to make sure everything runs smoothly and to pave the way to carry on growing.
"The dream is to open more shops, have more trucks, and to offer a wider range of DIY kits that can be sent out more frequently to burger lovers across the country. This step is the key to making sure we can do that in the future.”