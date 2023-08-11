Leamington burger company expands with move into new headquarters in the town

The last five years have seen Libertine Burger grow from a street food business into a well-known brand with sites in Leamington, Rugby and Stratford.

A Leamington-based burger company has taken the next step in its long-term plans to expand across the UK, by moving into a new headquarters.

The new HQ for Libertine, which is in the burger brand’s home town of Leamington, includes a production kitchen that will allow it to expand its DIY kit business.

The last five years have seen Libertine Burger grow from a street food business into a well-known brand with three sites in Leamington, Rugby and Stratford, as well as a bigger van that has put in appearances at some of the country’s biggest festivals and events. Photo supplied

The business currently has restaurants in Leamington, Rugby and Stratford.

The unit also provides office space for the growing business, along with storage, and a home for its Libertine van and truck, which serve up its popular burgers at festivals and events across the country.

Libertine Burger founder Charles Harris said: “For a little while Libertine Burger has needed its own dedicated HQ.

"With three shops, a van and a truck, and a growing DIY kit business, we need somewhere to call ‘home’.

Leamington-based burger company Libertine has taken the next step in its long-term plans to expand across the UK, by moving into a new headquarters. The new HQ, which is in the burger brand’s home town of Leamington, includes a production kitchen that will allow it to expand its DIY kit business. Photo supplied

"A place to store everything, park everything, and a place to create the top quality kits that people across the country enjoy when they can’t get to a Libertine Burger in person.

“Our new headquarters is perfect for all of that, with everything we need to make sure everything runs smoothly and to pave the way to carry on growing.