Leamington business on track to triple its size and hire more staff thanks to boost from county council

A Leamington technology company has secured two six-figure contracts and is hiring more staff after receiving help from Warwickshire County Council.

Yellow Panther, which was formed in 2019, provides websites, mobile apps and e-commerce platforms to 47 businesses including Nike and Universal Tennis.

The business, owned by Stuart Cope and Gunjan Parikh, is on track to triple its size within five years after winning contracts with the International Skating Union and Premier Padel.

The business increased its staff from 22 in 2022 to 35 last year and will be recruiting another project manager, strategy manager and marketing manager to join its base at 11 Waterloo Place in Warwick Street, and another ten-to-15 website developers and designers at its office in Gujarat in India in 2024.

Yellow Panther received a £30,000 grant from Warwickshire County Council’s Digital Creative Recovery Co-Investment Fund.

Stuart said their growth was initially helped by Warwickshire County Council when Yellow Panther moved into 1 Mill Street and then to 11 Waterloo Place in Leamington.

“Warwickshire County Council has really helped us over the last few years by helping us find funding for office space and the possibility of grant funding as well as inviting us to networking events,” he said.