Leamington businesswoman is hoping for a hat-trick of national awards after being shortlisted for two more honours

Clare Haynes has been named a finalist for two more business awards. Photo shows Clare with her trophy for winning Best Business Consultant/Coach Award in the Ladies’ First Awards in May. Photo supplied

A businesswoman from Leamington has been named a finalist for two awards.

Clare Haynes has been shortlisted for the Best Businesswomen Awards in the Best Coach category and in the Best Service Provider category for the Business Success Recognition Awards.

Clare started the year celebrating being ranked in the Top 100 UK female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

She then won the Best Business Consultant/Coach Award in the Ladies’ First Awards in May.

Clare, who is a confident conversations specialist at Wildfire, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised among such talented businesspeople.

"It’s already been amazing year and I’m excited for the forthcoming awards evenings, which celebrate wide-ranging business successes.

"It’s easy to get your head down and forget how far you’ve come, so it’s fantastic to be part of national awards that celebrate the best businesses.”

Clare founded the training and coaching company Wildfire in 2002 to help women (and men too) to go from cautious to confident in difficult conversations.

Clare was also called out for her commitment to equip more women to handle difficult situations, especially when feeling vulnerable.

Earlier in August, Clare ran a workshop for the Leamington’s Esther Project, which helps women dealing with mental health challenges, escaping domestic abuse, overcoming addiction, transitioning from prison, or facing homelessness.

Winners of the Business Success Recognition Awards will be announced on September 13, at a ceremony in Stratford and the Best Businesswomen Awards winners will be announced at an event in Daventry on October 10.