Leamington businesswoman wins national award

Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services with her award. Photo supplied

A businesswoman in Leamington has won a national award.

Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services, which is based in Clemens Street, was shortlisted in the Best Business Woman in Financial Services and went on to win a silver award for Best Business Woman in Financial Services.

The awards, which were given out at a ceremony at the Hilton at Wembley last month, are designed to recognise the achievement of women across a wide range of industries.

Raj with her husband Yuvraj. Photo supplied

Raj, who lives in Warwick Gates, said: “I feel honoured to have been chosen for the award, the evening was incredible and I had the opportunity to meet so many inspirational women.

"The experience has driven me to grow our services to help more people and further push the golden key brand.”

Golden Key is a property business with financial services, specialising in mortgages.

It was set up nine and half years ago and the financial services part of the business started three years ago.

Debbie Gilbert, the organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said: "This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To win is a major achievement.

"Winners were selected for their business acumen, creativity, and high levels of customer care.