Leamington café is holding exhibition to showcase work of photographers in the town

A poster for the event at Temperance Café in Leamington.

A Leamington café and bar is holding an exhibition to showcase the talent of photographers from in and around the town.

Temperance in Bath Street is holding the exhibition until June 4 having put out a call for photographers to submit five pieces earlier in the year.

The show features a wide variety of images including pieces from photographers who have not displayed their work at Temperance before.

Adrian Gains, the owner of Temperance, said: “The panel had around 150 images to choose from and the quality of submissions was extremely high, making the selection of final images difficult.”

Customers can meet the contributors to the exhibition at the café on Sunday, April 24, between 3pm and 5pm.