Leamington cafe owner thanks NHS staff by treating them to free afternoon teas

NHS workers based in Leamington are being treated to a free afternoon teas as a thank you from a community-minded café owner in the town.

Kelly Iles, of the Enchanted Cafe, has been supported by Soda Folk - for which she appears on the bottles for the company's key lime pie soda drinks - to host the Folksgiving afternoon tea events for NHS staff in and around Leamington.

After her restaurant was forced to close during those uncertain times, Kelly went on to donate more than 90,000 meals and snacks in and around the town.

And since then she has continued to give back to the community including frontline NHS staff.

Kelly said: “Being the featured character on Soda Folk’s Key Lime Pie Soda is a huge achievement and a massive honour.

Never in a million years did I think I would be on the front of a can of soda, or anything for that matter.

NHS staff enjoy a Folksgiving event at the Enchanted Tearooms in Leamington.

"But this isn’t about me.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of my amazing staff, without whom, none of this would have been at all possible.

"I would also like to thank the NHS for all they have done during the pandemic not just for me and my family but for the whole country.

"I’m so glad I can spread a little Folksgiving joy this year with my local community. I encourage everyone to do the same - even if it’s something small."

