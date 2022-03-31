Leamington care home donates £1,000 to charity that tackles loneliness

Priors House care home in Leamington has donated £1,000 to its charity partner Kissing It Better, a nationwide healthcare charity to tackle loneliness among local people.
The care home has been working with the charity during the lockdowns to provide a host of projects including a pen pal scheme, virtual pet therapy sessions, a poetry club, music-centred activities and regular quizzes with local pupils.
Caty Oates, project director for Warwickshire at Kissing It Better, said: "We’ve worked on some wonderful projects with Priors House over the past two years and our volunteers always love hearing stories from residents and learning all about what life was like when they were young.
"We’re excited to continue building on this relationship in the future – on behalf of everyone at Kissing It Better, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Priors House.”