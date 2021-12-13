Leamington care home invites community to help spread Christmas cheer by taking part in nationwide carol signing event from their doorsteps

A Leamington care home is encouraging people living in and around the town to spread some Christmas cheer this week by joining its staff and residents as part of a nationwide carol singing event.

Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, is asking local people to join in with this year’s Doorstep Carols – 'Britain’s biggest ever carolling sing-along' – on Wednesday (December 15) from 6pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the success of last year's event, for which more than 125,000 people took part, Doorstep Carols aims to inspire people across the nation to sing along to well known carols and Christmas songs in unison from their front doors.

Staff and residents at Priors House care home in Leamington are getting ready to take part in the nationwide Doorstep Carols event on Wednesday (December 15).

Streets taking part are also encouraged to use the opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choice.

This year Care UK, which runs Priors House, is an official supporter of the initiative, with residents in most of its 126 homes taking part in various ways.

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in Doorstep Carols this December here at Priors House.

“Music and singing never fails to bring people together, and the event promises to put smiles on faces and warm the hearts of many with its festive spirit.