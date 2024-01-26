Leamington care home is serving lunches to lonely older people living nearby

Remembrance at Cubbington Milll care home. Picture supplied.

A Leamington care home has opened its doors to older people living nearby on a weekly basis to help tackle loneliness in the community.

Cubbington Mill, in Cubbington, is serving hot three-course meals to elderly people, who might normally eat alone, on Wednesdays from 12:15pm.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch to suit various dietary needs in the dining room before being able to spend time chatting to the home’s staff and enjoying some activities.

Laura Russell Cubbington Mill’s general manager, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially in cold weather.

"Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

The Don’t Dine Alone initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare – which runs Cubbington Mill - as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of communities.