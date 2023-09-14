Leamington care home makes donation so arts charity can bring its performances to communities
A Leamington care home has made a donation to an arts charity so it can bring performances to communities of older and vulnerable
adults.
Cubbington Mill Care Home has presented a cheque for £1,900 to Arts Uplift to support its Rewind 1970s performances.
Jenny Davis, founder and director of Arts Uplift has been working in community arts for 22 years.
Since 2016, Arts Uplift CIC has impacted many people and communities putting on 115 dance workshops, 278 music workshops, 262 storytelling workshops, 70 arts and crafts workshops,106 drama workshops, 31 film making workshops, 32 creative writing, workshops 60 performances and ten exhibitions, reaching more than a 20,000 people.
Jenny, who will be bringing Rewind 1970s to Cubbington Mill next month said: ““This grant is fantastic.
"When I applied to be considered I couldn’t believe the good news.
"To now be able to come and perform at Cubbington Mill is wonderful.
"Cubbington Mill have been coming to our creative sessions every Friday morning in Kenilworth.
“To return the favour and perform here in October completes the circle for me.’’
The grant was awarded by Cubbington Mill owner Barchester’s Charitable Foundation - a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales.
Laura Russell, general manager at Cubbington Mill, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.
"The residents have enjoyed attending Arts Uplift sessions at Kenilworth library every Friday morning.”