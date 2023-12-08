Leamington care home rated outstanding

A care home in Leamington has received the seal of approval from a national independent care regulator.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) report gave Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, an overall ’Outstanding’ rating, following an unannounced inspection.

The home has been rated outstanding in the category of being well-led and responsive, and good in safety, caring and effectiveness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report illustrated the high quality of care and comforting environment created by team members, who inspectors found continually demonstrated Care UK’s caring values and recognised the importance of resident’s relationships.

Priors House celebrate CQC success

The home manager, Francine Summers, was praised for creating “an incredibly supportive, no blame and inclusive culture” which empowers team members to provide person-centred care that is “dedicated to helping people live a good quality life”.

This positive observation was reinforced by a resident’s relative, who told inspectors: “The staff are like our brothers and sisters, we are a family” and another adding: “They are like our friends… and are patient and loving.”

Inspectors also praised how team members were empowered and supported through the training and guidance they received from management to deliver care to residents which supported their safety and wellbeing. Inspectors highlighted how team members receive regular training to ensure their skills were maintained and reflected current best practice guidance. This training has led to an environment where inspectors found team members “consistently ensured risks to people were reduced by maintaining a safe environment”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “It's fantastic to read the positive feedback from the CQC inspectors, and to be rated as an Outstanding home. It’s a true testament to the team's passion and devotion to providing the highest standard of care to ensure residents live truly fulfilling lives.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at Priors House for their commitment, especially over the past few years. I appreciate all they do to make our care home such a wonderful place for residents to live and such a great place to work.