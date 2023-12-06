Leamington care home resident knits toys for premature babies at Warwick Hospital unit

Queenie Mytum, of Cubbington Mill Care Home, delivered the ‘cuddle me toys’ to SCBU at Warwick Hospital

A kind hearted care home resident has lovingly donated toys she has knitted to premature babies at a hospital’s neonatal unit.

Queenie Mytum, of Cubbington Mill Care Home, recently delivered the ‘cuddle me toys’ to SCBU (Special Care Baby Unit) at Warwick Hospital .

She and fellow resident Cheryl where also shown around the unit and they presented the hard-working staff there with goodie bags filled with treats.

Cubbington Mill Care home residents Queenie Mytum and Cheryl visit the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital to which they donated knitted cuddle toys.

Queenie said: “It’s been great fun knitting these toys for the new babies.

"It was wonderful to visit the ward and it really made us feel special that all of the staff came to say thank you.

"I can’t wait for our next community knitting project to start, it gives us a real sense of purpose.”