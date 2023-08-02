Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Leamington care home resident returns to his old Kenilworth company aged 95

Ted Procter co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM) LTD with his friend Brian Chester in Kenilworth in 1982.
By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:08 BST

A Leamington care home resident aged 95 has returned to visit the Kenilworth company he founded 40 years ago.

Ted Procter, of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) with his friend Brian Chester in 1982.

He was welcomed back to the company, based at the Dalehouse Lane Industrial Estate, by Brian’s son and PCM’s current managing director Gordon Chester.

Most Popular
Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.
Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.

Marking 40 years of success, Ted was keen to revisit the company he’d helped to create and shape for six years and see how things had changed.

Read More
Read more: Former soldier turned gin maker is opening up on front line experienc...

He said: “I really enjoyed the day going back to where I had many happy years and I was so pleased to see my surname is still being used in the company name.

"The company has changed a lot since I was there, but for the better as it continues to expand and grow. My tip for being successful in business to have ambition and aim high.”

Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.
Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.

The special visit was part of the Priors House’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Francine Summers, home manager, said: “When Ted shared that he was keen to revisit the company he co-founded 40 years ago, the team here at Priors House were excited to make it happen.”

Related topics:ChesterKenilworthLeamington