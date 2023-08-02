Ted Procter co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM) LTD with his friend Brian Chester in Kenilworth in 1982.

A Leamington care home resident aged 95 has returned to visit the Kenilworth company he founded 40 years ago.

Ted Procter, of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) with his friend Brian Chester in 1982.

He was welcomed back to the company, based at the Dalehouse Lane Industrial Estate, by Brian’s son and PCM’s current managing director Gordon Chester.

Marking 40 years of success, Ted was keen to revisit the company he’d helped to create and shape for six years and see how things had changed.

He said: “I really enjoyed the day going back to where I had many happy years and I was so pleased to see my surname is still being used in the company name.

"The company has changed a lot since I was there, but for the better as it continues to expand and grow. My tip for being successful in business to have ambition and aim high.”

Ted Procter, 95 of Priors House, co-founded Procter and Chester Measurements (PCM Ltd) in 1983. He returned to the company recently to mark 40 yeas of its success. Picture supplied.

The special visit was part of the Priors House’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.