Leamington care home staff make donations to foodbank in place of Secret Santa gift exchange

The staff at Arden House in Leamington gave festive treats to the Trussell Trust foodbank.

Staff at a Leamington care home have shown their Christmas spirit by making donations to a foodbank instead of exchanging Secret Santa gifts this year.

The staff at Arden House gave festive treats to the Trussell Trust foodbank.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank is run by volunteers and visits different parts of Leamington every day.

Julia Packer, Arden House’s activities co-ordinator, said: “It was lovely to do this in place of our usual Secret Santa.

"We all feel as though we already have everything we need, so we are glad to know that we will hopefully have made a difference to people who really need it.

"We have made great connections with the local community over the years, so it feels great to be able to give back.”