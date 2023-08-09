Leamington care home teams up with charity for day of summer fun and exciting activities

A care home in Leamington has teamed up with a local partner charity for a day of summer fun, with a host of exciting activities.
Care UK’s Priors House was joined by young volunteers from the charity Kissing It Better for their summer fete.
Kissing it Better is a charity which is working to end the isolation of older age by bringing the generations together.
Guests put on their dancing shoes and let loose to classic hits from throughout the decades thanks to a special performance from one of the Kissing It Better volunteers, Hannah.
Residents’ competitive spirit was at an all-time high as they took part in a host of traditional garden games, including hook-a-duck, ring toss and dominoes. Residents and guests also had the opportunity to get creative as they created reminiscence summer activity packs in the garden, which included paintings, poems and memory flashcards prompting conversations about past holidays.