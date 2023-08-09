Leamington care home teams up with charity for day of summer fun and exciting activities

Kissing it Better is a healthcare charity that helps bring generations together

A care home in Leamington has teamed up with a local partner charity for a day of summer fun, with a host of exciting activities.

Care UK’s Priors House was joined by young volunteers from the charity Kissing It Better for their summer fete.

Kissing it Better is a charity which is working to end the isolation of older age by bringing the generations together.

Guests put on their dancing shoes and let loose to classic hits from throughout the decades thanks to a special performance from one of the Kissing It Better volunteers, Hannah.