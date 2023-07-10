Register
Leamington care home transports community back to the 1940s and 50s for Summertime Festival

“It was a wonderful day” said organisers
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

A care home in Leamington transported the local community back to the 1940s and 50s at a special event.

The team at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, were joined by the people of Leamington for their Summertime Festival.

Guests put on their dancing shoes and let loose to the timeless rhythms of the era thanks to a special performance from local singer, David Sanders.

Resident Carole and team member Emily enjoy summer festival at Priors House. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix LtdResident Carole and team member Emily enjoy summer festival at Priors House. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd
Resident Carole and team member Emily enjoy summer festival at Priors House. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Residents and guests tried their luck at the tombola, and got their sweet fix when they explored the honey stall, which provided local produce from Baylis Bees in Kenilworth.

The fun-filled festival formed part of Priors House’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Margaret Hyslop, a resident at Priors House, said: “It was a wonderful day – so nice to see so many people and to get to have a look around stalls from local people.”

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “We were delighted to welcome the community to our summer festival to party the afternoon away.

Resident Yvonne, team member Emily and Emma from Baylis Bees enjoy summer festival at Priors House. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix LtdResident Yvonne, team member Emily and Emma from Baylis Bees enjoy summer festival at Priors House. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd
Resident Yvonne, team member Emily and Emma from Baylis Bees enjoy summer festival at Priors House. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

“Our special event offered a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with the community and show them what life at Priors House is all about. We loved getting our dancing shoes on and giving everyone a chance to showcase their best moves.

“We’re already planning our next summer event so keep your eyes peeled – it’s set to be a summer to remember!”

