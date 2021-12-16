Leamington care homes hold remembrance ceremonies in honour of the residents who died during the pandemic

Guests at the remembrance service with Marie Bawden (second from the right and John Evison (far right). Photo supplied

Two care homes in Leamington held remembrance ceremonies last week in honour of residents who died during the last 18 months.

Castel Froma Neuro Care chief executive Marie Bawden and chair of trustees John Evison oversaw tree planting and plaque unveiling ceremonies at Lillington House and Helen Ley House Care Centre.

Relatives of residents who have passed away during the last 18 months attended these two remembrance events along with a number of trustees and members of staff.

Castel Froma chief executive Marie Bawden and chair of trustees John Evison stand next to the newly planted tree and plaque at Lillington House. Photo supplied

The occasions were also an opportunity for Mr Evison to thank all the Castel Froma staff for their dedication and resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "These two ceremonies were a lovely opportunity for us to pay our respects to those residents whose passing could not be marked publicly under strict pandemic restrictions.

"The trees and their surrounding gardens provide a peaceful setting for remembrance and the plaques add a special and very heartfelt tribute.

"We were also keen to give formal thanks to the amazing staff at Lillington House and Helen Ley House, who have shown incredible commitment and continue to deliver exemplary high standards of care."