Leamington celebrates more than 50 years of twinning with Brühl in Germany

Leamington celebrated more than 50 years of its twinning with Brühl in Germany during a four-day event.

The original Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship was signed in 1973 - and 51 years on, more than 50 people from each country attended the celebration event in early August, including the Mayor of Royal Leamington, Cllr Judith Clarke and the Burgermeister of Brühl, Dieter Freytag.

The celebration included the re-signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship by the Mayor and Burgermeister, followed by a visit to the recently refurbished ‘twinning bench’ in the Sensory Garden of Jephson Gardens.

The wording of the memorandum and declaration states: “In recognition of the ongoing friendship between Royal Leamington Spa, UK and its twin town of Brühl, Germany.

"For over 50 years the people of Royal Leamington Spa and their civic representatives have come together with their friends and colleagues from Brühl, Germany to forge bonds, friendships and cultural relationships across international boundaries.

"During that time, visits to Brühl and Royal Leamington Spa have formed the basis of an ongoing relationship between our two towns and many of the individuals and organisations within them.

“Through this declaration we celebrate the friendship that has developed over more than half a century and indicate our commitment to its maintenance and further development.”

Leamington Mayor Cllr Clarke said the twinning has "fostered a spirit of communication, understanding and friendship between the two towns", adding: "In celebrating the long-lasting nature of this relationship of 51 years, the town council of Royal Leamington Spa and the town of Brühl, reaffirm the commitment to preserving and developing the relationship."