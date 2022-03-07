Leamington charity gets funding boost from a Warwick group

Michael North out going Chairman of Warwick Probus Club No. 2 with Castel Froma CEO Marie Bawden. Photo supplied

A Leamington-based charty has received a funding boost thanks to a group in Warwick.

Charity Castle Froma Neuro Care, which provides rehabilitation, respite and 24-hour nursing facilities for those with neurological and similar vulnerable conditions, has received a boost from Warwick Probus Club No.2.

Michael North, the outgoing club chairman, presented a cheque for £1,200 from his Chairman’s charity to Castel Froma CEO Marie Bawden during the clubs Annual General Meeting in Warwick last week.

Marie Bawden, in thanking the club for their generous donation, said that like all charitable institutions Castel Froma had found the last two years very challenging but they would now be in a position to be able to carry out some much needed refurbishments to the recreation and sensory areas.