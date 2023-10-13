Leamington charity gets helping hand to support vulnerable people this winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleeces, sweatshirts and jackets have been donated by a construction and property development company to support vulnerable people in Leamington this winter.

Deeley Group has donated more than 80 items of clothing to Helping Hands Community Project, which supports people who are homeless and living in poverty.

Left to right: Lianne Kirkman and Eleanor Deeley. Photo supplied

The Coventry-headquartered company rebranded earlier this year and was left with shirts, polo shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and fleeces which could no longer be used.

Staff approached Dressability, a charity in Swindon, to de-brand the clothing and ensure that the clothing did not go to waste and could be donated.

The clothing has now been delivered to the charity, which was set up in 2015 and is based across Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick and supports those in need by providing food and other essentials, as well as opportunities to attain new skills and qualifications.

Lianne Kirkman, founder of Helping Hands Community Project, said: “This donation will be gratefully received by Helping Hands and our vulnerable clients.

"It comes at the perfect time, heading into the winter months as fleeces, sweatshirts, and shirts will offer much needed warmth as the weather turns.

“It is so important to work with local businesses both to help spread awareness of the issues that exist within our communities but also to advise, educate and work together on what part we can all play, as a community, to make a difference.”