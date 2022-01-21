Leamington charity shop expands its vintage and retro offering for 2022

A Leamington charity shop is calling for 'donations of the quirky kind' in order for it to expand its vintage and retro offering for 2022.

All items sold will support the Sue Ryder shop in Regent Street to help raise vital funds for the charity’s palliative, bereavement and neurological services.

Chris Black, shop manager at Sue Ryder Leamington Spa, said: “We are really excited to take the shop back to its original roots by offering local people clothes, furniture and accessories from a different time.

“If local residents are having a post-Christmas clear out and find any items they wish to donate, all contributions will help raise money for Sue Ryder to provide services to people facing a terminal illness, neurological condition or a bereavement.

“The team and I have been speaking to customers who are just as excited as we are for this new offering. We’ve also been approached by ex-volunteers who are keen to return, which is just incredible.”

The shop will also include an arts and crafts corner, where customers are encouraged to knit, chat and make a whole host of items to be sold with proceeds going to the charity.

For more information, get in touch with the Sue Ryder shop by calling 01926 311113 or by dropping in.

The shop’s opening hours are 9.30am-4.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

For volunteering opportunities visit sueryder.org/volunteer