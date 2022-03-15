Leamington charity will donate more than £1,000 to victims of war in Ukraine

Action 21's Re-Useful Centre in Leamington.

A Leamington charity will be donating all of the income from its shop which it made over the weekend to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Action 21, at the Re-Useful Centre at Milverton House in Court Street, will be giving the money to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The charity has said: "More than a million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine. Leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they now face an uncertain future.

"Please come and spend as much as possible at the Re-Useful Centre on Friday and Saturday as the entire income from everything purchased over the two days will be given to the appeal.

"DEC charities are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people and we hope that our money will help them to provide essential hygiene supplies, blankets and emergency food."

Action 21 has requested that people do not bring items which they want to be sent to people in Ukraine, raising money is the charity's way of helping them.