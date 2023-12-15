Leamington charity's appeal for people to donate unwanted gifts this Christmas
The arrival of advent and the rapid approach of Christmas has prompted an appeal by a Leamington charity to think green this yuletide.
Donating unwanted goods rather than binning them could boost the county’s green credentials as well as provide affordable options for those struggling to make ends meet.
Action 21, which runs the re-useful centre in Court Street, was set up back in 1996 to try to cut down the amount of waste going to landfill in Warwickshire.
Over the past 30 years the charity’s shop has been turning round donations from the public to make enough money to keep going and fund local environmental initiatives.
The charity’s recently-revamped shop is an Aladdin’s Cave where those needing to watch the pennies can find endless bargains and essential items.
Action 21 General Manager Louise Haycock said: “If Santa’s brought you a new set of crockery or a winter coat, you might want to think about passing the old stuff on.
“Not only does it help lower the overall burden of unwanted goods ending up in landfill, it provides a vital chance for others to make use of things which still have an active lifespan.
“If the kids have grown out of things they had a few years back, we can use decent toys, games, books and clothes to help others.”
The new year looks set to be a very busy one for the charity.
Among the new initiatives Action 21 are hoping to pursue include working closely with schools to make the best use of the many books arriving as donations.
For more on Action 21 and details on how to book a donation or join as a volunteer, visit the charity’s website at www.action21.co.uk