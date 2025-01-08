Leamington charity's 'big sleepout' returning for 10th year - and there's also a new event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homelessness charity based in Leamington will be bring back its ‘big sleep out’ event for the 10th year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping Hands Community Project will be hosting its ‘big sleepout’ on February 7 to help raise awareness and funds for those experiencing the causes and effects of homelessness.

The team behind this milestone event are inviting individuals, organisations, and businesses to spend a night outdoors, gaining a small glimpse into the hardships faced by individuals without a home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping Hands Community Project will be hosting its ‘big sleepout’ in February to help raise awareness and funds for those experiencing the causes and effects of homelessness. Photos supplied by Helping Hands

As well as the returning event, the charity is also hosting a new one this year called the ‘dawn walk’, which will take place on the morning of February 8.

Participants will take on a short, guided walk through Leamington led by Helping Hands’ male support worker, Kev.

The walk will highlight key local sites, share stories of resilience and the ongoing challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness.

The walk end with refreshments and breakfast at Helping Hands’ Althorpe Street office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Calder, events organiser for Helping Hands Community Project, said: “This year marks a decade of the big sleepout, and we are proud to introduce the dawn walk as a meaningful addition to the event.

"It is a chance for participants to reflect on new beginnings, both for themselves and for those we support.

"Helping Hands invites everyone in the community to participate, raise funds, and learn more about how we can collectively make a difference.

“Let us make the 10th Annual Big Sleepout the most impactful yet—because everyone deserves a hand up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to Get Involved

Helping Hands is inviting individuals, businesses, and community groups to get involved in the following ways:

Register to sleepout or walk: to sign up go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-sleepout-and-dawn-walk-2025-helping-hands-community-project-tickets-1140814650329?

Fundraising: Take on the charity’s #10for10 challenge. Whether people are raising £100 as an individual, rallying ten supporters to donate £100 each as a small business, the charity says every effort helps it reach more people in need.

Corporate sponsorships: the charity is seeking businesses to sponsor the event, helping it cover costs and expand its impact. The charity says it costs £2,000 per day to keep all Helping Hands projects running, including the soup kitchen, which provides essential meals and support to those in need.