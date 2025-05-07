Leamington charity's women's well-being event helps raise more than £3,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington-based charity’s recent women’s well-being event has helped raise more than £3,000.

The Helping Hands Community Project hosted the event, which took place on May 1 at All Saints Parish Church in Leamington.

The event raised £3,186 in donations, all of which will go directly towards supporting vulnerable people across Warwick, Leamington, and Kenilworth.

The Helping Hands Community Project is has hailed its recent Women’s Wellbeing Evening in Leamington a success. Photo supplied by Helping Hands.

It was sponsored by Thomas Flavell and Sons Solicitors and also supported by Bravissimo, who donated new clothing to the evening.

Attendees were able to shop rails of new and nearly new branded clothing, including Bravissimo swimwear, lingerie, dresses and more, as well as browse 12 local business stalls ranging from skincare and jewellery to natural health products.

A fashion show, which was led by the charity’s own women’s support group Akeeva, also took place.

Speaking about the fashion show element, event organiser Stacey Calder, said: “These women, many of whom have overcome significant personal challenges, took to the catwalk with grace and confidence.

“Each time they returned to the stage, cheers from the audience grew louder – culminating in a show-stopping finale as the models and crowd danced together to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, proudly wearing t-shirts they had designed themselves in their group sessions.”

She added: “Whilst the event was to raise vital funds for the charity, what I love about events like these is the follow-on effect.

“We’ve already had attendees enquiring about volunteering, fundraising, or sponsoring future events – all of which are vital to keeping our work going.

"We’re so grateful to everyone who played a part in making this happen.”

Helping Hands also thanked the volunteers who gave their time before and during the event and the team at All Saints Parish Church.

The charity is now looking ahead to its upcoming events, including a Men’s Health Week event in June, and the flagship Big Sleep Out in October to mark World Homeless Day.

2025 will mark the 10th annual Sleep Out and Helping Hands is inviting 10 local businesses to partner on this milestone project.

New this year is the ‘Sleepover’ initiative, which opens up the project to schools and youth organisations for the first time.

To find out more about the charity or the events contact: [email protected]