Leamington choir wants to recruit new singers

The Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir logo.

The Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir is holding open sessions to recruit new singers for its concert in June.

Rehearsals for the concert of music by Vivaldi, Handel and Leonarda will begin with an open session at which people can give the choir a try on Wednesday April 27 at Lillington Primary School (CV32 7AG).

A second open session will take place on Wednesday May 4.

Auditions to join for the term can be booked for Friday April 29 from 4pm or Sunday May 8 from 2pm.

The Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir recently completed its 80th season, having been founded in 1939 by choral conductor and composer Dr Stanley Vann.