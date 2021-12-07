Leamington church appoints new director of music ahead of Christmas services

The Reverend Esther Peers, Lesley Beaumont and Kerry Beaumont.

Holy Trinity church in Leamington has appointed a new director of music.

Kerry Beaumont succeeds Adrian Moore, who has recently taken up the post as the organist at St John the Baptist church in Leamington.

Kerry’s church music career began in two parishes in Pennsylvania in the USA.

He has since been a director of music at St David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Ripon Cathedral and Coventry Cathedral - where he recently retired after 14 years of acclaimed music making.

He has also taught at schools in Guildford, Cheltenham and Nuneaton and continues to teach, give recitals, and compose.

Kerry said: "“It is a real privilege to be the director of music at Holy Trinity church.

"I am eager to rebuild the musical life of the church and to draw upon the extensive musical networks in this dynamic town.

"As the new director of music, my hope is to share the love of Jesus in words and music with confidence, compassion, and imagination.

“It will be a pleasure to work with schools adjacent to the church and to give Warwick University students who live in the district musical opportunities.

"Holy Trinity is a beautiful building with an excellent organ and acoustic.

"I hope it will become the home of joyous music making in the coming years."

The Reverend Esther Peers, pioneer curate at Holy Trinity church said the appointment of Kerry came at a fitting time when the church is aiming to become a community hub for the North Leamington area.

She added: “It is a joy to welcome Kerry and his family to Holy Trinity.

"I know we will all learn and benefit from Kerry’s musical leadership and wisdom as we welcome him into our parish.