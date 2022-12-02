A Leamington church will host a major arts event tomorrow (Saturday December 3).
All Saints’ Parish church will host Arts Fest featuring 45 artists and designers from 10am to 7pm.
The event’s organisers say it is the perfect occasion for both well-established artists and promising newcomers to showcase and market their latest work without the prohibitive overheads of large galleries.
A Christmas Tree Festival will be taking place at the church at the same time and the Ukrainian Cafe will be open to sell food and drinks throughout the day.
The organisers have said: “This is a warm invitation from All Saints to all – whether from near or far – to come, browse and buy unique art and design, - and to enjoy the festive atmosphere and the majesty and beauty of the place.”