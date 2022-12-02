All Saints’ Parish church will host Arts Fest featuring 45 artists and designers on Saturday (December 3) from 10am to 7pm.

A poster for the event. Picture supplied.

A Leamington church will host a major arts event tomorrow (Saturday December 3).

The event’s organisers say it is the perfect occasion for both well-established artists and promising newcomers to showcase and market their latest work without the prohibitive overheads of large galleries.

Some of the artists displaying their work at the event. Picture supplied.

A Christmas Tree Festival will be taking place at the church at the same time and the Ukrainian Cafe will be open to sell food and drinks throughout the day.

