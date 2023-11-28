Register
Leamington church to host carol concert to raise funds for Myton Hospices

Carols by Candlelight will take place at All Saints’ Parish Church on Saturday December 9 from 4pm.
By Oliver Williams
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
The interior of All Saints' Parish church in Leamington.

A Leamington church choir will be hosting a Christmas carol concert to raise money for a beloved local charity in December.

Carols by Candlelight will take place at All Saints’ Parish Church in Priory Terrace on Saturday December 9 from 4pm.

Mulled wine and mince pies are included in the ticket price of £8.50 (adult) and £18 (family).

Tickets on the door or online at www.allsaintschurchleamington.org.uk or by phone 01926 429169.

